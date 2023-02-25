Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in April-end  

After Tiger made a roaring appearance in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan too will be seen making a cameo in Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3.

By Express News Service

After Tiger made a roaring appearance in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan too will be seen making a cameo in Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3. SRK will shoot for the film by April-end, informed a source.

"Watch out for Pathaan's entry in Tiger 3. As the super-spies start crossing over in each other's films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres,” he said.

The source added: "Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by April-end and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot are being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3.”

"Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission." Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. The film is a part of YRF's spy universe.
 

