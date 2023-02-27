Home Entertainment Hindi

Ananya Panday wraps shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller; director calls himself her 'fan'

This is the first time Vikramaditya and Ananya have collaborated for a project.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vikramaditya also posted a photo with Ananya on Instagram.

By Express News Service

Ananya Panday, who will soon be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller, has wrapped up the shooting for the film.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Panday shared two photos: one with Vikramaditya and the other with the entire film crew.

“And that’s a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it,” she captioned the post.

Vikramaditya also posted a photo with Ananya on Instagram and captioned the post, “Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I’m proud to call myself a fan and you a friend.”

This is the first time Vikramaditya and Ananya have collaborated for a project. Ananya was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. The film bombed at the box office and received negative reviews. Besides the Vikramaditya film, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Raaj Shaandilyaa-helmed Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in her kitty.

