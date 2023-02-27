'My fault if films are not working': Akshay Kumar on his latest movie 'Selfiee'

By Express News Service

With Selfiee failing to perform well commercially, Akshay Kumar, in a latest interview, said that he has only himself to blame for his dry spell at the box office.

It has been a dismal period for Kumar with a string of duds: Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. His last box office success was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which starred Katrina Kaif and featured Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos. The film made about Rs 195 crore at the box office.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, when asked about his recent flops, Kumar said, “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. A film, not working happens due to your own fault. The audience has changed, you need to change, and you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience wants to see something else.”

Calling his current phase as a “great alarm”, he said if his films are not working, it is his fault. “When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. I am trying to change, that is all I can do. (But) do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. It is not because of the audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film,” he added.

Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam drama Driving Licence (2019). It starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles and was a commercial hit.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

