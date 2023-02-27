Ranbir Kapoor talks about daughter Raha, calls fatherhood 'best feeling in the world'

By ANI

KOLKATA: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

On Sunday, during a media interaction in Kolkata, the 'Sanju' actor fondly talked about his newborn daughter Raha Kapoor and said that he does not feel like leaving his home these days after Raha has come into their lives.

Ranbir said, "This morning, even to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos".

"Are you a father?" Ranbir questioned a media person. "No", the reporter replied. "Okay! I wish that upon you because it's truly the best feeling in the world," the actor smiled.

"It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It's a love you cannot describe," he added.

KOLKATA: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. On Sunday, during a media interaction in Kolkata, the 'Sanju' actor fondly talked about his newborn daughter Raha Kapoor and said that he does not feel like leaving his home these days after Raha has come into their lives. Ranbir said, "This morning, even to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos".googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Are you a father?" Ranbir questioned a media person. "No", the reporter replied. "Okay! I wish that upon you because it's truly the best feeling in the world," the actor smiled. "It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It's a love you cannot describe," he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt