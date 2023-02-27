Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor talks about daughter Raha, calls fatherhood 'best feeling in the world'

Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for years and the couple welcomed their first child, Raha in November.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ranbir and Alia welcomed baby Raha in Nov 2022.

Ranbir and Alia welcomed baby Raha in Nov 2022.

By ANI

KOLKATA: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

On Sunday, during a media interaction in Kolkata, the 'Sanju' actor fondly talked about his newborn daughter Raha Kapoor and said that he does not feel like leaving his home these days after Raha has come into their lives.

Ranbir said, "This morning, even to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos".

"Are you a father?" Ranbir questioned a media person. "No", the reporter replied. "Okay! I wish that upon you because it's truly the best feeling in the world," the actor smiled.

"It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It's a love you cannot describe," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranbir Kapoor Raha Kapoor Alia Bhatt Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp