'Sometimes I kept two days for shoot but Shah Rukh did it in two hours': Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethic. The actor is collaborating with the Munnabhai M.B.B.S and Sanju director on his next Dunki. In an interview with India Today, Hirani said that apart from the fact that SRK has his script memorised in his head, he keeps everyone in his team happy around him.

Talking about Khan’s process, Hirani said, “He (SRK) shoots videos of a scene at his home and sends them to me. There will be 15 ways how he is going to do this. Before I go on the set, I know what he is going to do. Sometimes I have kept two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours. He’s a complete charmer and has great control over the language. He surprised me completely by coming at 7 am to shoot.”

The director added, “He is also aware that I sleep early. Pooja [Dadlani] (Shah Rukh’s manager) tells him not to keep me up late. So, he calls me early. He keeps teasing me that by the time the shoot is done, he will have converted me. ‘Subah kaun uthta hai?’ (Who wakes up in the morning?) He keeps his team happy. They eat and party together. They are a big family to him. I wish I had worked earlier with him.”

Earlier, at an #AskSRK session on Twitter, when asked about his experience of working with Hirani, Khan shared, "Raju Sir is a dream come true to work with. Learnt so much from him and his filmmaking. I am truly fortunate and he is too much fun."

Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is written by Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

