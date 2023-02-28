Home Entertainment Hindi

Like all good things, this one took some time: Suniel Shetty on 'Hera Pheri 3'

Last year, Akshay had announced that he dropped out of the threequel over creative differences.

The 'Hera Pheri' team.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the third part of "Hera Pheri" franchise is finally happening and he is looking forward to work on the film with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Shetty, who played Shyam in the earlier two movies, shared the news on LinkedIn.

"So 'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki.

Like all good things, this one took some time, but it's a relief to finally have an answer to this question," the 61-year-old actor wrote on Monday.

Shetty starred alongside Rawal and Kumar in the original "Hera Pheri", which released in 2000 and went on to achieve the status of a cult comedy.

It was followed by a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" (2006), with Shetty reprising his role of Shyam, Rawal returning as Babu Bhaiya and Kumar as Raju.

The third part has been in the works for quite sometime.

Last year, Akshay had announced that he dropped out of the threequel over creative differences.

In his post on LinkedIn, Shetty also talked about the process of financing of a film, its production, distribution and how the team makes money.

He explained in detail the various revenue models such as box office, digital and satellite rights.

