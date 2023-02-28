Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor to star in Kishore Kumar’s biopic

At the film’s promotional event in Kolkata, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly was also present along with Kapoor.

Published: 28th February 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his next Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently confirmed at a promotional event for the film that he is working on the biopic of the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

At the film’s promotional event in Kolkata, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly was also present along with Kapoor. When asked about whether he is working on his biopic, the actor said, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special.

Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi hui hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers at Luv Films are still writing the script.” Talking about being a part of Kishore Kumar’s biopic, he added, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years).

We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far, I haven’t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don’t know.” Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film is slated to release on Holi (March 8).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranbir Kapoor Kishore Kumar’s biopic
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp