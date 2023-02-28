Ranbir Kapoor to star in Kishore Kumar’s biopic

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his next Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently confirmed at a promotional event for the film that he is working on the biopic of the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

At the film’s promotional event in Kolkata, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly was also present along with Kapoor. When asked about whether he is working on his biopic, the actor said, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special.

Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi hui hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers at Luv Films are still writing the script.” Talking about being a part of Kishore Kumar’s biopic, he added, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years).

We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far, I haven’t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don’t know.” Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film is slated to release on Holi (March 8).

