Home Entertainment Hindi

Saiyami Kher to essay role of para-athlete in R Balki's 'Ghoomer', actor shares note

Ghoomer, which is expected to release in 2023 is a movie about a sports prodigy and also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Saiyami Kher is all set to essay the role of a para-athlete in R Balki's sports drama 'Ghoomer'.

Saiyami Kher is all set to essay the role of a para-athlete in R Balki's sports drama 'Ghoomer'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Saiyami Kher is all set to essay the role of a para-athlete in R Balki's sports drama 'Ghoomer'.

R Balki's 'Ghoomer', is an emotional and inspiring sports drama. Saiyami plays the role of a para-athlete. Although she grew up playing cricket, this role was especially challenging since she had the role of a para-athlete, something she had to work hard to get into character.

Saiyami said, "I play the role of a left-handed bowler in Ghoomer and, for me, in real life, I am a right-handed player. I could never actually step into the shoes of a real-life para-athlete, but even small hurdles I had to overcome being an athlete myself, reminded me of things we take for granted. Preparing and filming for Ghoomer opened my eyes in a way that I never thought would happen going into it. It was a physically and emotionally challenging time, but my struggles were minuscule when compared to those heroes who make our country proud by participating in so many sports as para-athletes".

Ghoomer, which is expected to release in 2023 is a movie about a sports prodigy and also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Abhishek plays her coach and Angad Bedi plays her love interest in the movie.

The film, which is currently in the post-production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

Apart from this, Saiyami will also be playing the role of a firefighter in the action drama 'Angi', which also stars Pratik Gandhi. The action drama 'Agni', which is directed by Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia. The cast of 'Agni' recently wrapped up their shoot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saiyami Kher Ghoomer R Balki
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp