Home Entertainment Hindi

When fantasy weds reality

This evening was a display of opulence and grandeur, with a royal touch of luxury.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff & Shiamak Davar hosted the biggest Sangeet Night for Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy

Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff & Shiamak Davar hosted the biggest Sangeet Night for Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy has redefined the art of the luxury wedding experience by marrying traditional elements with modern-day elegance. It makes a fairytale-like wedding dream come true, with every detail carefully planned and executed to perfection. CE gets you a first-hand glimpse of Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy Re-imagined, launched in Mumbai this weekend.

Every bride-to-be and groom wish for a wedding to be remembered, like a magical moment frozen in time, where dreams become reality and love conquers it all. The unfulfilled fantasies of this big-fat fairytale wedding would linger on forever unless met by Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy Re-imagined.

Marriott Bonvoy redefined the art of luxury wedding experiences by fusing traditional elements with modern-day elegance and the same was introduced by Karan Johar, and his presence was complemented by the awe-inspiring performance of choreographer Shiamak Davar and his talented troupe of dancers, in Mumbai.

This evening was a display of opulence and grandeur, with a royal touch of luxury. The rustic gold and floral setups were thematically aligned, bringing alive the essence of a fairytale wedding. The night was full of high-octane moments, with celebrities enjoying themselves in the true spirit of redefined weddings. “Shaadi by Marriott is known to make a dream wedding possible, with different options to choose from and destinations that would never let you down.

The concept has been one of its kind. Tonight was a grand celebration which witnessed the offerings of Shaadi by Marriott in its full glory and I am very impressed, to say the least,” Karan Johar told CE. He further added, “I can now re-imagine weddings with utmost detailing, customisation and luxury, at its core.”

An extravagant celebration

Well, Monisha Dewan, Senior Area Director, Sales and Distribution at Marriott International spoke to us about the reimagined concept and said, “In terms of a concept, in the hotel industry, we have got different kinds of businesses. 

In groups and hotels, we naturally attract a lot of weddings and I think a couple of years back, we thought about this concept of Shaadi by Marriott which would be highly effective and have a clear message. 

India is all about shaadi and the word has so much prominence. And Shaadi by Marriott became famous. We are doing weddings and other related events. It signifies celebration here. And one business that kept coming during the pandemic is weddings and in India, this is huge.”

She further added that consumer behaviours have changed to a large extent. “Weddings became very intimate and we realised people still wanted those experiences, but at the same time, wanted it to be larger and we also had to change it and make it big and grand. Today, everybody is looking for an experience, and that by itself is reimagined,” Monisha said.

She added, “Our weddings are gastronomical affairs too.” Tiger Shroff, who was also at the event, said it was an extraordinary combination of Indo-contemporary mixed with folk and traditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaadi Marriott Bonvoy luxury wedding experience
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp