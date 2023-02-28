When fantasy weds reality

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy has redefined the art of the luxury wedding experience by marrying traditional elements with modern-day elegance. It makes a fairytale-like wedding dream come true, with every detail carefully planned and executed to perfection. CE gets you a first-hand glimpse of Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy Re-imagined, launched in Mumbai this weekend.

Every bride-to-be and groom wish for a wedding to be remembered, like a magical moment frozen in time, where dreams become reality and love conquers it all. The unfulfilled fantasies of this big-fat fairytale wedding would linger on forever unless met by Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy Re-imagined.

Marriott Bonvoy redefined the art of luxury wedding experiences by fusing traditional elements with modern-day elegance and the same was introduced by Karan Johar, and his presence was complemented by the awe-inspiring performance of choreographer Shiamak Davar and his talented troupe of dancers, in Mumbai.

This evening was a display of opulence and grandeur, with a royal touch of luxury. The rustic gold and floral setups were thematically aligned, bringing alive the essence of a fairytale wedding. The night was full of high-octane moments, with celebrities enjoying themselves in the true spirit of redefined weddings. “Shaadi by Marriott is known to make a dream wedding possible, with different options to choose from and destinations that would never let you down.

The concept has been one of its kind. Tonight was a grand celebration which witnessed the offerings of Shaadi by Marriott in its full glory and I am very impressed, to say the least,” Karan Johar told CE. He further added, “I can now re-imagine weddings with utmost detailing, customisation and luxury, at its core.”

An extravagant celebration

Well, Monisha Dewan, Senior Area Director, Sales and Distribution at Marriott International spoke to us about the reimagined concept and said, “In terms of a concept, in the hotel industry, we have got different kinds of businesses.

In groups and hotels, we naturally attract a lot of weddings and I think a couple of years back, we thought about this concept of Shaadi by Marriott which would be highly effective and have a clear message.

India is all about shaadi and the word has so much prominence. And Shaadi by Marriott became famous. We are doing weddings and other related events. It signifies celebration here. And one business that kept coming during the pandemic is weddings and in India, this is huge.”

She further added that consumer behaviours have changed to a large extent. “Weddings became very intimate and we realised people still wanted those experiences, but at the same time, wanted it to be larger and we also had to change it and make it big and grand. Today, everybody is looking for an experience, and that by itself is reimagined,” Monisha said.

She added, “Our weddings are gastronomical affairs too.” Tiger Shroff, who was also at the event, said it was an extraordinary combination of Indo-contemporary mixed with folk and traditions.

