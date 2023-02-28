When I read Saira’s character, I knew I had to play it: Kubbra Sait

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kubbra Sait’s character, Siara, has very limited screen time but every time she makes her on-screen appearance, she changes the course of the story in Farzi, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The web series, a comedy-crime thriller about counterfeit money also stars the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Bhuvan Arora.

Sait, who grew up in Bengaluru, believes the character Saira probably came to her because of her desire to work with the director duo Raj & DK. “I was excited about working with them. I made that wish in my heart in 2009, even before moving to Mumbai. I had watched 99 and I loved it. Fast forward to 2021, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office as well as D2R (Raj & DK’s production house),” recalls Sait.

Having done some strong characters like Kukoo in Sacred Games Season 1, she still went ahead with Saira, despite the short screen time. This, because she felt the character is a ‘badass’ and just a ‘little of her is enough menace’. “I need to remind myself that I’m having fun as I go and grow. Saira is strong, sharp and brilliant. Her tongue is lethal. When I read the writing of her character, I knew I had to play it. I love her cool-as-a-cucumber attitude and it happened like all good things have happened thus far,” says Sait, adding that she wishes she had more time on the set with Raj & DK.

The motto of Saira was to create trouble for Kay Kay Menon’s character in the series. And Menon was one of the smoothest to work with. “He is easy-peasy and chill to work with. I absolutely love it when my co-actor asks, ‘Should we run the lines?’ From start to finish, Kay Kay is a giving, kind and generous human. I loved sharing space with him, both in real and reel circumstances,” says Sait.

ALSO READ | Painting an original 'Farzi' world

With the first season ending on a cliffhanger, there is much anticipation about season 2. However, Sait is tight-lipped. “My lips are sealed. But if Chellam sir (character from the series The Family Man) can do a cross-over in Farzi, I’m sure Raj & DK have something up their sleeves. But we’ll all wait and watch,” mentions Sait for whom the year seems busy with projects like The Good Wife, Shehar Lakhot, and Laal Batti. “Visiting Bengaluru is on standby at the moment for this reason,” she concludes.

HYDERABAD: Kubbra Sait’s character, Siara, has very limited screen time but every time she makes her on-screen appearance, she changes the course of the story in Farzi, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The web series, a comedy-crime thriller about counterfeit money also stars the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Bhuvan Arora. Sait, who grew up in Bengaluru, believes the character Saira probably came to her because of her desire to work with the director duo Raj & DK. “I was excited about working with them. I made that wish in my heart in 2009, even before moving to Mumbai. I had watched 99 and I loved it. Fast forward to 2021, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office as well as D2R (Raj & DK’s production house),” recalls Sait. Having done some strong characters like Kukoo in Sacred Games Season 1, she still went ahead with Saira, despite the short screen time. This, because she felt the character is a ‘badass’ and just a ‘little of her is enough menace’. “I need to remind myself that I’m having fun as I go and grow. Saira is strong, sharp and brilliant. Her tongue is lethal. When I read the writing of her character, I knew I had to play it. I love her cool-as-a-cucumber attitude and it happened like all good things have happened thus far,” says Sait, adding that she wishes she had more time on the set with Raj & DK.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The motto of Saira was to create trouble for Kay Kay Menon’s character in the series. And Menon was one of the smoothest to work with. “He is easy-peasy and chill to work with. I absolutely love it when my co-actor asks, ‘Should we run the lines?’ From start to finish, Kay Kay is a giving, kind and generous human. I loved sharing space with him, both in real and reel circumstances,” says Sait. ALSO READ | Painting an original 'Farzi' world With the first season ending on a cliffhanger, there is much anticipation about season 2. However, Sait is tight-lipped. “My lips are sealed. But if Chellam sir (character from the series The Family Man) can do a cross-over in Farzi, I’m sure Raj & DK have something up their sleeves. But we’ll all wait and watch,” mentions Sait for whom the year seems busy with projects like The Good Wife, Shehar Lakhot, and Laal Batti. “Visiting Bengaluru is on standby at the moment for this reason,” she concludes.