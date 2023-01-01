Ranbir Kapoor sports fierce look in 'Animal' poster 

Home Entertainment Hindi

"Animal" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Published: 01st January 2023 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor

First look poster of 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Sandeep Reddy Vanga Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" have released the Bollywood star's first look from the much-anticipated crime drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Vanga is best known for his 2019 Bollywood directorial debut "Kabir Singh", a remake of his 2017 Telugu hit "Arjun Reddy".

The makers unveiled the first look of Kapoor on their official social media handles at midnight.

The actor is seen in a rugged avatar, holding an axe and lighting a cigarette.

"We are happy to unveil the first glimpse to the audience.

Ranbir's look in the poster very well justifies the gist of the film and we're confident that the audience will witness a film that they deserve," the producers said in a joint statement.

"Animal" also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to be released countrywide in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

