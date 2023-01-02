Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' 

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Agnihotri and Kher after movies such as "Buddha in a Traffic Jam", "The Tashkent Files" and "The Kashmir Files".

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher has commenced shooting for his upcoming film The Vaccine War.  The rest of the film’s cast is still under wraps. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri of 'The Kashmir Files' fame, the film is produced by his wife and actor Pallavi Joshi.

Taking to Twitter, Kher posted a picture with the film’s clapboard. “Announcing my 534th film! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!” he captioned the post.

The film is set to release on August 15, 2023. It will be released in more than 10 languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali. Kher had an illustrious year. He starred in the monstrous yet controversial hit The Kashmir Files.

He was also part of the ensemble Uunchai which peaked at new heights at the box office. He also featured in the Telugu hit Karthikeya 2. He was recently seen in the role of father Augustine in Nayanthara starrer Tamil film Connect. Apart from this, Kher has a slew of projects coming up which include Metro… In Dino, Shiv Shastri Balboa and Emergency.

