Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher has commenced shooting for his upcoming film The Vaccine War. The rest of the film’s cast is still under wraps. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri of 'The Kashmir Files' fame, the film is produced by his wife and actor Pallavi Joshi.

Taking to Twitter, Kher posted a picture with the film’s clapboard. “Announcing my 534th film! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!” he captioned the post.

The film is set to release on August 15, 2023. It will be released in more than 10 languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali. Kher had an illustrious year. He starred in the monstrous yet controversial hit The Kashmir Files.

He was also part of the ensemble Uunchai which peaked at new heights at the box office. He also featured in the Telugu hit Karthikeya 2. He was recently seen in the role of father Augustine in Nayanthara starrer Tamil film Connect. Apart from this, Kher has a slew of projects coming up which include Metro… In Dino, Shiv Shastri Balboa and Emergency.

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher has commenced shooting for his upcoming film The Vaccine War. The rest of the film’s cast is still under wraps. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri of 'The Kashmir Files' fame, the film is produced by his wife and actor Pallavi Joshi. Taking to Twitter, Kher posted a picture with the film’s clapboard. “Announcing my 534th film! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!” he captioned the post. Announcing my 534th film! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!pic.twitter.com/4nA9yZhQcp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 2, 2023 The film is set to release on August 15, 2023. It will be released in more than 10 languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali. Kher had an illustrious year. He starred in the monstrous yet controversial hit The Kashmir Files. He was also part of the ensemble Uunchai which peaked at new heights at the box office. He also featured in the Telugu hit Karthikeya 2. He was recently seen in the role of father Augustine in Nayanthara starrer Tamil film Connect. Apart from this, Kher has a slew of projects coming up which include Metro… In Dino, Shiv Shastri Balboa and Emergency.