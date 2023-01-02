Great way to handshake, says Fawad Khan on India release of Pakistan film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan said in a recent interview that the release of his film The Legend of Maula Jatt, in India would have been a good gesture between the two countries.

Fawad was asked about his views on the film's release in India in an interview with CNN.

"That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it's a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another in good times and on Eid and Diwali," the 41-year-old actor said during the interview, a video of which he shared on his official Instagram page.

"Films and music are that kind of exchange, which would be great for the diplomacy between the two countries. But things are a bit heated still, so let's see. I've heard it may release but also that it may not. So let us see," expressing his uncertainty over the film’s release he said.

The film was scheduled for a theatrical release in the country on December 30 but it was cancelled and no fresh date for further release has been announced.

As per previous reports, a source close to the development had revealed, “Zee Studios had already acquired a clearance for The Legend Of Maula Jatt from the Central Board of Film Certification. But on Monday the CBFC recalled the film.”

After the listings for the film were removed from theatres, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar tweeted that the cancellation of the film’s release was an impact of the party’s efforts.

Previously, Khopkar had said that his party would not let the film be released in India.

“There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India,” he had tweeted.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has been praised by the masses and critics worldwide. Its world box office has crossed Rs 200 crore. The film also stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik.

It is billed to be a remake of the 1979 cult Pakistani classic Maula Jatt.

Mahira and Fawad are familiar to Indian audiences through their popular Pakistani drama "Humsafar" and also through Bollywood -- Fawad, who was most recently seen in the superhero series "Ms Marvel", has featured in "Khoobsurat", "Kapoor & Sons", and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" while Mahira appeared in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Raees".

The last Pakistani film to get a theatrical release in India was "Bol" starring Mahira in 2011.

Before that was "Ramchand Pakistani" starring Nandita Das and Rashid Farooqi in 2008.

"Khuda Kay Liye", which included Fawad in the ensemble cast alongside Naseeruddin Shah, came in 2007 Pakistani actors stopped being cast in Indian productions following the 2016 terror attack in Uri in which 19 Indian Army personnel were killed.

The decision came amid demands by various political outfits to ban Pakistani artists from Indian films and from performing here.

(Input from PTI)

