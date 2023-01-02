Sequel of 'The Big Bull' in the works: Producer Anand Pandit 

Home Entertainment Hindi

"The Big Bull", which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, is a fictional tale of a notorious stockbroker named Hemant Shah, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:51 PM

A still from Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Work is underway on the next instalment of the financial thriller 'The Big Bull', says producer Anand Pandit.

The filmmaker also teased that there are plans to develop the fourth chapter in the "Sarkar" films franchise.

"We are working on 'The Big Bull 2'. We are in the process of buying rights to a book. We can't divulge much about the (next) scam. We are thinking of 'The Big Bull 2' in our own way," Pandit, known for films like 'Baazaar', 'Section 375', and 'Chehre', told PTI.

'The Big Bull', which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, is a fictional tale of a notorious stockbroker named Hemant Shah, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The 2021 film is directed by Kookie Gulati.

Asked if the sequel will once again be led by Abhishek, the producer said the casting would depend on the script.

"I would prefer to work with Abhishek Bachchan, he is a great actor. But we will decide the cast depending on the script," he added.

Pandit, who had backed Ram Gopal Varma's 2017 movie 'Sarkar 3', said they hope to take the critically-acclaimed franchise forward.

The film series revolves around megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Subhash Nagre, a powerful politician.

"We are seriously thinking and working on two-three franchise projects. We are hopeful we can make something like 'Sarkar 4'," the producer said.

Set in Mumbai, the first and second parts released as 'Sarkar' (2005) and 'Sarkar Raj' (2008) were huge hits, while the third one 'Sarkar 3' received mixed response.

Pandit's upcoming slate also includes a remake of Vishal Bhardwaj's acclaimed crime drama 'Omkara', a sequel to romantic comedy 'Desi Boyz', and Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', a biopic of V D Savarkar.

