'Singham Again' will be our 11th blockbuster: Ajay Devgn on reuniting with Rohit Shetty      

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday said he is looking forward to once again working with his frequent collaborator Rohit Shetty on the upcoming film Singham Again.

Singham Again is the third film in the Devgn-led Singham series and the next chapter in Shetty's cop universe that also includes Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Devgn shared a photo with Shetty and revealed that he heard the script for the third part.

"Made a good start to the New Year with Rohit Shetty's narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is fire. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster," the 53-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

In December 2022, Shetty revealed that actor Deepika Padukone will feature alongside Devgn in Singham Again.

"Everybody keeps asking me when I'll introduce 'Lady Singham'. So, here it is. Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we're going to start working together on it next year," the filmmaker had said during a press conference for his film Cirkus.

Besides the Singham franchise, Devgn and Shetty have also worked on movies such as Zameen, Golmaal series and Bol Bachchan.

