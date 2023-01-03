Home Entertainment Hindi

'Singham Again' will be our 11th blockbuster: Ajay Devgn on reuniting with Rohit Shetty      

In December 2022, Shetty had revealed that actor Deepika Padukone will feature alongside Devgn in Singham Again

Published: 03rd January 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

(L) Rohit Shetty (R) Actor Ajay Devgn,

(L) Rohit Shetty (R) Actor Ajay Devgn,

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday said he is looking forward to once again working with his frequent collaborator Rohit Shetty on the upcoming film Singham Again.

Singham Again is the third film in the Devgn-led Singham series and the next chapter in Shetty's cop universe that also includes Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Devgn shared a photo with Shetty and revealed that he heard the script for the third part.

"Made a good start to the New Year with Rohit Shetty's narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is fire. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster," the 53-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

In December 2022, Shetty revealed that actor Deepika Padukone will feature alongside Devgn in Singham Again.

"Everybody keeps asking me when I'll introduce 'Lady Singham'. So, here it is. Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we're going to start working together on it next year," the filmmaker had said during a press conference for his film Cirkus.

Besides the Singham franchise, Devgn and Shetty have also worked on movies such as Zameen, Golmaal series and Bol Bachchan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Rohit Shetty     Singham Again
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp