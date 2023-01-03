Sony TV clarifies 'Crime Patrol' chapter similar to Shraddha Walkar case, pulls down episode

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sony TV has pulled down a recent episode of its popular series "Crime Patrol" after several viewers alleged that the makers distorted details of the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi.

In a statement announcing that it was discontinuing the episode, the broadcaster termed the episode a "work of fiction" based on events that took place back in 2011 and that it was not related to the Walkar case.

"Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of 'Crime Patrol' on SET resembling a recent incident reported in the media.

"We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case. We take every care to ensure our content meets broadcasting standards laid down by the regulatory bodies," Sony TV said in the statement posted on its official Twitter page on Monday night.

However, the move followed complaints from some social media users who alleged that the network had changed the religion of both the accused and victim.

Walkar, 27, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala who was arrested in November 2022. The killing allegedly took place in May 2022 but came to light only after his arrest.

The gory details of how he disposed of the body after cutting her into many pieces grabbed the attention of the entire nation.

Irate viewers tagged Sony TV on Twitter to complain about episode number 212, which premiered on December 27, with some also threatening to boycott the channel.

According to the channel, it decided to take down the episode keeping in mind the sentiments expressed by a section of society.

"If the telecast has hurt the sentiments of any of our viewers, we wish to express our sincere regrets," it said.

"Crime Patrol", currently in its fifth season, is a long-running anthology series which presents reconstructed versions of crime cases that occurred in India.

MUMBAI: Sony TV has pulled down a recent episode of its popular series "Crime Patrol" after several viewers alleged that the makers distorted details of the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi. In a statement announcing that it was discontinuing the episode, the broadcaster termed the episode a "work of fiction" based on events that took place back in 2011 and that it was not related to the Walkar case. "Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of 'Crime Patrol' on SET resembling a recent incident reported in the media. "We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case. We take every care to ensure our content meets broadcasting standards laid down by the regulatory bodies," Sony TV said in the statement posted on its official Twitter page on Monday night. However, the move followed complaints from some social media users who alleged that the network had changed the religion of both the accused and victim. Walkar, 27, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala who was arrested in November 2022. The killing allegedly took place in May 2022 but came to light only after his arrest. The gory details of how he disposed of the body after cutting her into many pieces grabbed the attention of the entire nation. Irate viewers tagged Sony TV on Twitter to complain about episode number 212, which premiered on December 27, with some also threatening to boycott the channel. According to the channel, it decided to take down the episode keeping in mind the sentiments expressed by a section of society. "If the telecast has hurt the sentiments of any of our viewers, we wish to express our sincere regrets," it said. "Crime Patrol", currently in its fifth season, is a long-running anthology series which presents reconstructed versions of crime cases that occurred in India.