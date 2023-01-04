'Remove Pathan song from social media': Child Welfare Committee in UP writes to DGP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bahraich asked the UP Director General of Police (DGP) to get the clippings of Sharukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan movie song ‘Besharam Rang’ removed from the social media as it might have a "detrimental impact" on the psyche of the adolescent children.

Taking cognisance of the song going viral on social media amid the ongoing controversy over its lyrics, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Bahraich (Bench of Magistrate), using the powers under Section 30(xii) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, had written a letter to the state's DGP on Saturday saying that though the UP government had provided smart mobile phones to the teenagers for their all-round development, they cannot be stopped from watching anything which is easily available on the internet.

“In such a situation, it is necessary for the best interest of the children that obscene contents should be removed from social media,” the letter said.

The letter, undersigned by CWC Bahraich bench chief Satish Kumar Srivastava and a three-member bench comprising Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra, speaks about the ill effects of obscene content available on social media sites through smart mobile phones on adolescent minds.

"In such a situation, it is necessary for the best interest of the immature users of smartphones, obscene content should be removed from social media as it can have an ill effect on their innocent minds."

