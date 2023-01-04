'Trial by Fire' trailer: Netflix tackles 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire in web series

By ANI

MUMBAI: As many as 59 lives lost, over 100 injured and a 25-year-long battle. The fire that took over the Uphaar Cinema in 1997, is still clear as day in the minds of many.

The makers of the film 'Trial By Fire', a limited series based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire, dropped the trailer on Wednesday. The fateful evening of June 13, 1997 saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire took over the Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi.

The trailer takes audiences through a hard-hitting yet compelling journey of parents who take on powerful forces for over two decades, in their enduring struggle for justice.

Tracing the story of Neelam (Rajshri Deshpande) and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy (Abhay Deol), the series portrays the grueling legal battle and the unbelievably trying journey that ensues when two parents lose their children.

The limited series will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over 24 years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire.

The film is based on the best-seller book, 'Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy' written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

Directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the human drama stars Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

'Trial By Fire' will premiere exclusively on Netflix on January 13.

Sharing more about the show, director and Showrunner Prashant Nair said, "Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country. What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story."

Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj are also a part of the project.

