Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Farzi' gets release date   

The crime-thriller series also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and veteran actor Amol Palekar.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor in 'Farzi'

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Director duo Raj & DK's new series, Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, will drop on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. 

Lasting eight episodes, Farzi is described as 'a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller'. It follows a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich, and the cat-and-mouse race between him and law enforcement.

The crime-thriller series also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and veteran actor Amol Palekar. Raj & DK have written the show with Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar. It marks their second Hindi original series for Prime Video after The Family Man. 

Raj & DK stated, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically, a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th.”

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “There couldn’t have been a better start to  2023. Farzi is a rip-roaring show which is rooted in the middle-class milieu – its dreams, aspirations, and anxieties. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be making their digital debut with us, the show will redefine the contours of storytelling in the crime thriller genre. Masterfully crafted by Raj & DK, the series further cements our successful, long-standing collaboration with the maverick duo and features an eclectic choice of talent with a pan-India appeal.” 

(This article originally appeared on CinemaExpress.com)

