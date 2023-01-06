Home Entertainment Hindi

U/A certification for 'Pathaan', three changes to song 'Besharam Rang': Report

The other changes pertain to words like 'RAW', 'PMO', 'Langde Lulle', 'Scotch' and 'Ashok Chakra' being replaced with milder or more vague substitutes.

'Besharam Rang' song teaser from 'Pathaan'

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan with more than 10 cuts and granted it a UA certificate, a report in Bollywood Hungama claims. 

Among the purported cuts, there were three changes made to the controversial song Besharam Rang. These include removal or replacement of 'close up shot of buttocks, 'side pose (partial nudity)' shots and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics 'Bahut tang kiya'', the portal reports.

There is no mention of any changes to the orange swimsuit donned by Deepika Padukone in the song. The outfit kicked up a row after several groups and politicians claimed it hurt religious sentiments.

The other changes pertain to words like 'RAW', 'PMO', 'Langde Lulle', 'Scotch' and 'Ashok Chakra' being replaced with milder or more vague substitutes. The film's current runtime after the changes is 146 minutes. 

In an earlier statement, censor board chief Prasoon Joshi had said that the film had reached the CBFC's examining committee for certification and went through the due process as per the board’s guidelines. They had asked the makers to incorporate a list of changes, including the songs, and submit a revised version. Pathaan is slated for release on January 25.

