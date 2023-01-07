Home Entertainment Hindi

Rohit Shetty suffers minor injury on 'Indian Police Force' sets, resumes work: spokesperson 

According to reports, the "Cirkus" director underwent minor surgery at Kamineni hospital in Hyderabad after he injured his hand while shooting a car chase sequence for the show.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty sustained a minor injury on his fingers while working on an action sequence for his upcoming series "Indian Police Force", his spokesperson said Saturday.

The 48-year-old director's spokesperson said Shetty resumed work soon after the injury was treated by the doctors.

"Rohit Shetty got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident," the statement read.

Rohit Shetty @ Instagram

According to reports, the "Cirkus" director underwent minor surgery at Kamineni hospital in Hyderabad after he injured his hand while shooting a car chase sequence for the show, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

Directed and produced by Shetty, the action series has been set up on the streaming service Prime Video.

"Indian Police Force" also stars Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Indian Police Force
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp