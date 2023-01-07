Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Farzi' gets release date

It follows a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favors the rich, and the cat-and-mouse race between him and law enforcement.

Published: 07th January 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor in 'Farzi'

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Director duo Raj & DK’s new series, Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, will drop on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.Lasting eight episodes, Farzi is described as ‘a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller’. It follows a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favors the rich, and the cat-and-mouse race between him and law enforcement.

The crime-thriller series also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and veteran actor Amol Palekar. Raj & DK have written the show with Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar. It marks their second Hindi original series for Prime Video after The Family Man.

Raj & DK stated, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favorite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic.”

