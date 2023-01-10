Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna’s first look from 'Farzi' revealed

By Express News Service

The motion poster of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer web series Farzi was released on Monday. While Shahid and Vijay’s looks from the show have been revealed in individual posters released previously, this time the makers gave a glimpse of two more characters played by Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon.

While Raashii looks determined in a blue top and navy blue skirt, Kay Kay looks suave in a green suit and shades. Directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, the series will drop on Prime Video on February 10.

Lasting eight episodes, Farzi is described as ‘a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller’. It follows a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favors the rich, and the cat-and-mouse race between him and law enforcement.

The crime-thriller series also stars Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and veteran actor Amol Palekar. Raj & DK have written the show with Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

