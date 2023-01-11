Home Entertainment Hindi

Break gave me a new perspective: Genelia

Genelia Deshmukh was recently seen in Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved.

Published: 11th January 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Genelia and Riteish in 'Ved'.

Genelia and Riteish in 'Ved'.

By Express News Service

Genelia Deshmukh was recently seen in Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved. The Marathi film, which also stars Riteish and Jiya Shankar, is an official remake of the Telugu film Majili. The film is currently doing very well at the box office.

In a recent interview, Genelia opened up about returning to acting after a long break. Genelia shares that she had her doubts about returning to the big screens. She said, "I wondered, ‘Will people like me? Will the audience even want to see me again? Have they moved on?’ But this break gave me a new perspective.

It made me understand the roles I want to do. I cannot do an Aditi (her character in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na) today, but I can do a Shravani (her character in Ved). That way, I can also connect with the girl who grew up from Aditi to Shravani.”

Genelia, who made her Hindi debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), had a breakthrough role with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008). But, after her wedding to Ritiesh Deshmukh in 2012, the actor slowed down on her acting career. Apart from Ved, she recently co-starred with Riteish in the comedy film Mister Mummy directed by Shaad Ali. She has now signed up for an untitled bilingual Telugu-Kannada film directed by Radha Krishna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Riteish Deshmukh Marathi film Genelia Deshmukh
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp