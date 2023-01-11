Break gave me a new perspective: Genelia

By Express News Service

Genelia Deshmukh was recently seen in Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved. The Marathi film, which also stars Riteish and Jiya Shankar, is an official remake of the Telugu film Majili. The film is currently doing very well at the box office.

In a recent interview, Genelia opened up about returning to acting after a long break. Genelia shares that she had her doubts about returning to the big screens. She said, "I wondered, ‘Will people like me? Will the audience even want to see me again? Have they moved on?’ But this break gave me a new perspective.

It made me understand the roles I want to do. I cannot do an Aditi (her character in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na) today, but I can do a Shravani (her character in Ved). That way, I can also connect with the girl who grew up from Aditi to Shravani.”

Genelia, who made her Hindi debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), had a breakthrough role with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008). But, after her wedding to Ritiesh Deshmukh in 2012, the actor slowed down on her acting career. Apart from Ved, she recently co-starred with Riteish in the comedy film Mister Mummy directed by Shaad Ali. She has now signed up for an untitled bilingual Telugu-Kannada film directed by Radha Krishna.

