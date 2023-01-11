Home Entertainment Hindi

'Loev' director Sudhanshu Saria to produce LGBTQ+ themed drama 'Taps'

Written and directed by Arvind Caulagi, "Taps" centres on a gay relationship in Mumbai.

Published: 11th January 2023 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, best known for his 2015 same sex love story, "Loev", said he is set to produce queer romance drama "Taps".

Saria via his banner Four Line Entertainment has partnered with Kashish Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual Production to produce the LGBTQ+ themed relationship drama.

Written and directed by Arvind Caulagi, "Taps" centres on a gay relationship in Mumbai.

Saria praised Caulagi for his sensitive take on the LGBTQ community through his film "Taps" and said his company will continue to back queer stories.

"Arvind has written a beautiful and sensitive script and we commend Kashish Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual Productions for awarding it the QDrishti Grand 2022. This is also a fantastic opportunity for Four Line Entertainment to continue supporting queer narratives and help introduce another phenomenal filmmaker to the world," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Caulagi said he is grateful to Saria for lending support to his film.

"I am also very excited to have Four Line Entertainment come on board as a producer," he said.

Sridhar Rangayan, chairperson, Kashish Arts Foundation said "Taps" is a beautiful script about queer relationships in the contemporary context.

Besides this film, Saria's next release is "Sanaa", an introspective drama headlined by Radhika Madan.

He will also be helming an espionage drama titled "Ulajh", with Junglee Pictures.

He is also co-producing and writing "Delhi Crime" season 3 for Netflix and is currently shooting a young-adult web show for Amazon Prime, on which he serves as a showrunner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudhanshu Saria Loev film Tap film LQBTQIA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp