Yami Gautam wants to star in Madhubala biopic

Known for her recent performances in A Thursday and Dasvi, actor Yami Gautam Dhar says she wants to star in a biopic of yesteryear icon Madhubala.

Known for her recent performances in 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi', actor Yami Gautam Dhar says she wants to star in a biopic of yesteryear icon Madhubala. During a recent interview, Yami was asked whose biopic would she like to play a role in, to which she responded, “The most beautiful one would be, I think Madhubala Ji. I know that there are some films being announced, but it’s nothing to do with those announcements.”

Speaking of her love of classic Hindi films and songs, Yami continued, “I have always said this in my makeup room because I used to watch her songs at night. So at night, I have this habit to date, of watching either some old songs or some old interviews. It could be Madhubala Ji’s to Smita ji’s interviews and my God! How well-spoken they were. I wish again, one of those actors were still alive.

There was so much more that was left to be seen and I wish she was here today because she’s one of my favorite actors.” A biopic on Madhubala’s life and career was recently teased by producer Tutu Sharma. Yami’s upcoming lineup includes Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG2 and Dhoom Dham, and other unannounced projects.

