‘I have a lot more to explore in Bollywood’: Ragini Dwivedi

Ragini Dwivedi, who has been working in multiple languages in the south, will be making her Bollywood debut with the horror flick Walker House.

Published: 12th January 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The film stars the Kempegowda heroine alongside Parambrata Chatterjee of Kahani fame.

Ragini Dwivedi along with the cast

Ayush, who has previously assisted noted directors will be directing Walker House as his first feature film. The makers have recently completed sixty per cent of the shooting and have canned important portions of the film, in extremely cold weather and picturesque locations in London. Cinematographer Vikas, who has previously associated with films like Dhoom 2 and Bang Bang, will be handling the camera of Walker House backed by producer Mohan.

Ragini, who has completed a long schedule is back in Bengaluru and she feels films have become universal now. “We don’t have language barriers anymore. A good script can excite an actor, irrespective of the language.

I am a Punjabi, who started my career in Kannada. I slowly transitioned to different languages. Today Kannada films are getting pan-Indian reach and I’m glad to make a mark in Bollywood at the right time.”

Ragini, who is currently focused on Walker House, has an interesting projects lineup of projects. “I shot for some amazing content in 2022, and all of them will get a release this year. I have completed shooting for a Kannada film, two Tamil films, a major Telugu film and a Malayalam film, which will be released in mulitple languages. Now my debut in B-Town is just the icing on the cake. I see it as just a beginning in Bollywood,” she signs off.

