'Shehzada' trailer: Kartik Aaryan takes dig at nepotism, cracks Rajamouli joke, warns to not ask about the story

Kartik Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming mass entertainer Shehzada released on Thursday. Directed by Rohit Dhawan (Dishoom, Desi Boyz), the film is the remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). It also stars Kriti Sanon.

The film appears to be a typical action-comedy with a plotline from Govinda films of the 90s. Kartik plays Bantu, an aspiring lawyer, who discovers that he is the scion of the multimillionaire Jindal family. His adopted father, Valmiki, played by Paresh Rawal, appears to be an employee of the Jindals. The trailer shows the ‘Shehzada’ returning home and enjoying the bounties of being born with a silver spoon. He takes digs at nepotism, cracks a Rajamouli joke, exhibits theatrics with Rajpal Yadav and romances Kriti. But trouble is looming over his legacy. Enter Sunny Hinduja (Aspirants, The Family Man) as the villain. He has put Bantu’s biological father Randeep Jindal (Ronit Roy) in the hospital. Now, it is up to Bantu to save the day because “when it comes to family, there is no discussion, only action.” Kartik also warns us, “don’t enquire about the story in between the action.”

Shehzada is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10.

Kartik was in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a major hit, and Freddy, an OTT release, in 2022. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha and Aashiqui 3 on the cards.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

