Kartik Aaryan takes a dig at nepotism in 'Shehzada' trailer

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming mass entertainer Shehzada released on Thursday. Directed by Rohit Dhawan (Dishoom, Desi Boyz), the film—it also stars Kriti Sanon—is the remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Shehzada appears to be a typical action-comedy with a plotline from Govinda films of the ’90s. Kartik plays Bantu, an aspiring lawyer, who discovers that he is the scion of the multimillionaire Jindal family. His adopted father, Valmiki—played by Paresh Rawal—appears to be an employee of the Jindals.

The trailer shows the ‘Shehzada’ return home and enjoy the bounties of being born with a silver spoon. He takes digs at nepotism, cracks a Rajamouli joke, exhibits theatrics with Rajpal Yadav, and romances Kriti. But trouble is looming over his legacy. Enter Sunny Hinduja (Aspirants, The Family Man) as the villain. He has put Bantu’s biological father Randeep Jindal (Ronit Roy) in the hospital. Now, it is up to Bantu to save the day because “when it comes to family, there is no discussion, only action.”

Shehzada is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10.

