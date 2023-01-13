Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan takes a dig at nepotism in 'Shehzada' trailer

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming mass entertainer Shehzada released on Thursday.

Published: 13th January 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in 'Shehzada'.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in 'Shehzada'.

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming mass entertainer Shehzada released on Thursday. Directed by Rohit Dhawan (Dishoom, Desi Boyz), the film—it also stars Kriti Sanon—is the remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Shehzada appears to be a typical action-comedy with a plotline from Govinda films of the ’90s. Kartik plays Bantu, an aspiring lawyer, who discovers that he is the scion of the multimillionaire Jindal family. His adopted father, Valmiki—played by Paresh Rawal—appears to be an employee of the Jindals.

The trailer shows the ‘Shehzada’ return home and enjoy the bounties of being born with a silver spoon. He takes digs at nepotism, cracks a Rajamouli joke, exhibits theatrics with Rajpal Yadav, and romances Kriti. But trouble is looming over his legacy. Enter Sunny Hinduja (Aspirants, The Family Man) as the villain. He has put Bantu’s biological father Randeep Jindal (Ronit Roy) in the hospital. Now, it is up to Bantu to save the day because “when it comes to family, there is no discussion, only action.” 

Shehzada is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Shehzada
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp