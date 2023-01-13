Home Entertainment Hindi

'Paan Singh Tomar' screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan dies at 61 

The 61-year-old screenwriter, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday night, his friend and filmmaker Avinash Das told PTI.

Published: 13th January 2023

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sanjay Chouhan, the screenplay writer of critically-acclaimed movies such as "Paan Singh Tomar" and "Sahib Biwi aur Gangster", has died, his friend and filmmaker Avinash Das said on Friday.

The 61-year-old screenwriter, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday night, Das told PTI.

"He died last night at the hospital at 11.30 pm. He was admitted to the hospital last month and was on a ventilator due to liver cirrhosis," Das said.

Chouhan is survived by his wife and daughter. His last rites were performed on Friday.

Formerly a journalist in New Delhi, Chouhan started his career as a writer with Sony TV's crime drama show "Bhanwar" in the 1990s.

He then wrote the dialogues for Sudhir Mishra's cult hit film "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", which was released in 2003.

His writing credits also include movies such as "Dhoop", "Say Salaam India", "Right Yaaa Wrong" and "I Am Kalam".

