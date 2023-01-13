'Taken seriously only when I tell I'm working with SRK, Katrina, Shahid': Vijay Sethupathi

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi believes the only way for him to be taken seriously as an artist working in a Hindi project is by introducing himself as a co-star of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor.

Twelve years after making his acting debut in Tamil cinema and establishing himself as one of its leading stars, Sethupathi is working on three Hindi projects -- series "Farzi" with Kapoor, feature film "Jawan" alongside Khan and "Merry Christmas" opposite Kaif.

"When I get a Hindi project, I have to tell (people) that I'm working with Shahid or that I'm the villain for Shah Rukh sir, working with Katrina, then only I'm taken seriously," Sethupathi said at the trailer launch of his maiden web show "Farzi" here.

The 44-year-old National Award winner, known for his performances in movies "Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum", "Iraivi", "Vikram Vedha", "'96", "Super Deluxe" and "Master", said he won't label "Farzi" as his debut show as he puts in same effort in every project.

"I don't see it as a debut. I did my first film in 2010, it's been twelve years since I debuted as a hero. I've done about fifty-five films. (Every time I do a film) I am like a kid. For me short form or long form, every scene is a film. We're putting the same kind of effort in each and every shot to make the audience interested," he said.

WATCH |

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the eight-episode show is billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, revolving around a clever underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Sethupathi, who essays the role of the cop in the series, said it was "The Family Man" star Manoj Bajpayee who introduced him to Raj & DK.

"I like the gentleman that is Manoj Bajpayee. He wanted to meet me. I met him and he was the same person I saw in 'Satya'. Then I met Raj & DK, they were there too. I didn't know there would be something work related for me that too in Hindi. They were there, Shahid was there too and 'Farzi' was offered to me," he said.

The actor added that even though he had learned Hindi while working as an accountant in Dubai he was a bit skeptical about acting in the language.

"I learnt Hindi when I was in Dubai for three years, where I did an accountant's job, but it was so many years I had not practised, so I was worried about my language." But Raj & DK made him comfortable and gave him artistic freedom, he said.

"Raj and DK are like brothers to me, I can share any idiotic idea with them and they'll not judge me, so I don't have to worry, as an artist I need that kind of freedom."

Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Along with Raj & DK, "Farzi" is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

The show, set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10, also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

