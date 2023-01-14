Home Entertainment Hindi

Adnan Sami shares compilation of his hit tracks from South, says 'Music has no language'

The video shared by him is his popular track titled 'Nenante Naaku' from the movie 'Oosaravelli', 'Nachave Nizam Pori', 'Thangame Thangame'.

Published: 14th January 2023 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 03:11 PM

Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami (File photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Music composer Adnan Sami said that music has no language and boundaries, and has shared a heartfelt video compilation of all his hit tracks from the South.

His video comes out after he lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the latter's separatist tweet on 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' winning a Golden Globe this year.

Post Adnan's tweet, Minister Rajni Vidadala entered the feud and defended the CM.

Adnan wrote: "For those who try to curtail art within defined parameters, remember that MUSIC HAS NO LANGUAGE & BOUNDARIES."


The video shared by him is his popular track titled 'Nenante Naaku' from the movie 'Oosaravelli', 'Nachave Nizam Pori', 'Thangame Thangame'.

