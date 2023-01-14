I'm happy to be launched in a film with stalwarts of Indian cinema: Sapthami Gowda

By Express News Service

Post the super success of Kantara, Sapthami Gowda, who played Leela in the Rishab Shetty directorial, is set to make her big Bollywood debut. The actor will star in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

Talking about working in The Kashmir Files filmmaker's next, Sapthami says, "Firstly, we know how big The Kashmir Files did. I'm quite excited to be working with a director like Vivek Agnihotri sir." The film is already on floors, Sapthami will join the Hyderabad schedule on January 14. "It is a new language, a new industry, and I'm pretty sure there will be a huge learning curve in many aspects. Right from getting into the part, and acting with big stars, there are a lot of new avenues to explore in this multilingual film."

In fact, this urge for exploration is reiterated by Sapthami, who says, "It is not just about working in Bollywood. I get to work with amazing stalwarts of Indian cinema like Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar, who are an institution of sorts. I'm doubly excited about working under Pallavi Joshi's I am Buddha banner. As the title says The Vaccine War is very relatable, and I'm happy to be part of this realistic film."

Sapthami is pragmatic in approaching her stint in Bollywood. "What Kantara has done to me is more than anything I would have ever asked for. Seeing my name on the Oscars list is something I never even dared to dream of. Incidentally, the next film on the list after Kantara is The Kashmir Files. Last year, I was happy to celebrate Sankranti on the sets of Kantara, and this year the festival spirits will be on the sets of The Vaccine War," she says.

Post the super success of Kantara, Sapthami Gowda, who played Leela in the Rishab Shetty directorial, is set to make her big Bollywood debut. The actor will star in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Talking about working in The Kashmir Files filmmaker's next, Sapthami says, "Firstly, we know how big The Kashmir Files did. I'm quite excited to be working with a director like Vivek Agnihotri sir." The film is already on floors, Sapthami will join the Hyderabad schedule on January 14. "It is a new language, a new industry, and I'm pretty sure there will be a huge learning curve in many aspects. Right from getting into the part, and acting with big stars, there are a lot of new avenues to explore in this multilingual film." In fact, this urge for exploration is reiterated by Sapthami, who says, "It is not just about working in Bollywood. I get to work with amazing stalwarts of Indian cinema like Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar, who are an institution of sorts. I'm doubly excited about working under Pallavi Joshi's I am Buddha banner. As the title says The Vaccine War is very relatable, and I'm happy to be part of this realistic film." Sapthami is pragmatic in approaching her stint in Bollywood. "What Kantara has done to me is more than anything I would have ever asked for. Seeing my name on the Oscars list is something I never even dared to dream of. Incidentally, the next film on the list after Kantara is The Kashmir Files. Last year, I was happy to celebrate Sankranti on the sets of Kantara, and this year the festival spirits will be on the sets of The Vaccine War," she says.