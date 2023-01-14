Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for 'Haseen Dillruba' sequel

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for the sequel of Haseen Dillruba, which is titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The poster shows Taapsee sitting with her back facing the camera. Her finger is dripping blood and she is inviting a crocodile as the Taj Mahal is seen in the backdrop. Filmmaker Anand L. Rai took to Twitter to announce that the shooting has commenced and also asked Taapsee why she hasn't shared the poster yet.

"O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai "phir aayi hasseen dillruba" kia @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba, (O, our Haseen Dillruba, today the shooting for “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba” has begun, I told you to put the poster by 9, why haven’t you done it yet?)" he wrote.

To which Taapsee replied: "Sir I'm not ready yet... Is baar toh kaha le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon! Pata nahi kya kha ke likhi hai yeh kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kyun aesai..PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.( Sir, I’m not ready yet. This time I can’t understand where Kanika Dhillon has taken the character. I don’t know what she ate to come up with this story. Why this happens with me every time?)”

Writer Kanika Dhillon also joined the banter and wrote, “Kyun darr gayi kya? @taapseePhir Aayegi Hasseen Dillruba toh aur tadakti bhadakti hi aayegi na!! @aanandlrai #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba (What happened? Are you afraid Taapsee? If Hasseen Dilruba comes again she will come with fanfare only)

Haseen Dillruba is a 2021 romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

It starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane.

