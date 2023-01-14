Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for 'Haseen Dillruba' sequel

The film is written by Kanika Dhillon

Published: 14th January 2023 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu. (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for the sequel of Haseen Dillruba, which is titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The poster shows Taapsee sitting with her back facing the camera. Her finger is dripping blood and she is inviting a crocodile as the Taj Mahal is seen in the backdrop. Filmmaker Anand L. Rai took to Twitter to announce that the shooting has commenced and also asked Taapsee why she hasn't shared the poster yet.

"O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai "phir aayi hasseen dillruba" kia @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba, (O, our Haseen Dillruba, today the shooting for “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba” has begun, I told you to put the poster by 9, why haven’t you done it yet?)" he wrote.

To which Taapsee replied: "Sir I'm not ready yet... Is baar toh kaha le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon! Pata nahi kya kha ke likhi hai yeh kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kyun aesai..PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.( Sir, I’m not ready yet. This time I can’t understand where Kanika Dhillon has taken the character. I don’t know what she ate to come up with this story. Why this happens with me every time?)”

Writer Kanika Dhillon also joined the banter and wrote, “Kyun darr gayi kya? @taapseePhir Aayegi Hasseen Dillruba toh aur tadakti bhadakti hi aayegi na!! @aanandlrai #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba (What happened? Are you afraid Taapsee? If Hasseen Dilruba comes again she will come with fanfare only)

Haseen Dillruba is a 2021 romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

It starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Haseen Dillruba
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp