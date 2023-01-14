Home Entertainment Hindi

'Today I am alive because of my wife and kids,' says Anu Malik

As the show will be having a family special, a lovely message from judge Anu Malik's family was played where they mentioned how he is the strongest person.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer Anu Malik

Music composer Anu Malik (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Music composer Anu Malik said that his pillar of support is his wife and his daughters on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

As the show will be having a family special, a lovely message from judge Anu Malik's family was played where they mentioned how he is the strongest person and despite witnessing the toughest time in his life, he never gave up.

Anu said: "I would like to say thank you to the Zee team for this VT, it was an absolute surprise for me. I have seen tough times in my life, but I must say that today I am because of my wife and kids."

He added: "Like we always say, the elder one is the pillar of the family, but according to me, the pillar of my family, the pillar of my strength, is my wife and my daughters. In fact, today I am alive just because of these three women in my life. Moreover, I believe that if your family is on your side, then you can achieve anything in your life."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' airs on Zee TV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anu Malik Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp