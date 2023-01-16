Home Entertainment Hindi

Noted choreographer, actor Sandip Soparrkar joins Sudhir Attavar’s 'Kari Haida Kari Ajja'

Sudhir Attavar’s Kari Haida Kari Ajja starring Bharath Surya, Bhavya, Shruti, and popular Hindi actor Kabir Bedi has a rather interesting cast. The latest to join this film is Sandeep Soparkar.

By Express News Service

A choreographer and dancer, who has starred in Hollywood, Bollywood, and French films, Sandeep makes his Kannada debut with this project. Sandeep will feature in the role of Guliga, in the film, which traces the life of Koragajja, a young 12thcentury Adivasi, who is worshiped as a god.

The shooting of Kari Haida Kari Ajja was recently wrapped up, and the film is currently in postproduction. Backed by Trivikram Sapalaya, the film has music scored by Sudheer and Krishna, and cinematography handled by Pavan and Ganesh Kelamane. Suresh Urs, the editor of films like Bombay and Dil Se is associated with the project.

