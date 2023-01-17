Home Entertainment Hindi

Court proceedings reveal streaming date of Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'

CBFC had passed the film with more than 10 cuts and granted it a U/A certificate. Among the purported cuts, there were three changes made to the controversial song Besharam Rang.

Published: 17th January 2023 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.

SRK in a still from the newly released 'Pathaan.' (File photo)

By Express News Service

A court proceeding related to the streaming of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has revealed the OTT premiere date of the film. As per reports, Pathaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 25, exactly three months after its theatrical release on January 25.

Although the film has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a theatrical release, it will have to be submitted again to the CBFC for re-certification ahead of its streaming premiere.

According to Bar & Bench, The Delhi High Court asked the producers of Pathaan on Monday to provide Hindi subtitles, closed captions as well as audio descriptions for the OTT release of the film for the benefit of those with visual and hearing impairments.

Since Pathaan is just eight days away from release, the court observed that directions for the inclusion of audio description and other measures for the theatrical release cannot be passed at this stage, but passed directions with respect to the release of the film on Prime Video in April, asking the CBFC to consider re-certification of the same by March 10 after the producer prepares subtitles.

CBFC had passed the film with more than 10 cuts and granted it a U/A certificate. Among the purported cuts, there were three changes made to the controversial song Besharam Rang. These include the removal or replacement of a 'close-up shot of buttocks,' 'side pose (partial nudity)' shots and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics 'Bahut tang kiya.'

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathaan OTT premiere Amazon Prime Video CBFC Shah Rukh Khan Besharam Rang
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp