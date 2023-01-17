Court proceedings reveal streaming date of Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'

By Express News Service

A court proceeding related to the streaming of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has revealed the OTT premiere date of the film. As per reports, Pathaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 25, exactly three months after its theatrical release on January 25.

Although the film has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a theatrical release, it will have to be submitted again to the CBFC for re-certification ahead of its streaming premiere.

According to Bar & Bench, The Delhi High Court asked the producers of Pathaan on Monday to provide Hindi subtitles, closed captions as well as audio descriptions for the OTT release of the film for the benefit of those with visual and hearing impairments.

Since Pathaan is just eight days away from release, the court observed that directions for the inclusion of audio description and other measures for the theatrical release cannot be passed at this stage, but passed directions with respect to the release of the film on Prime Video in April, asking the CBFC to consider re-certification of the same by March 10 after the producer prepares subtitles.

CBFC had passed the film with more than 10 cuts and granted it a U/A certificate. Among the purported cuts, there were three changes made to the controversial song Besharam Rang. These include the removal or replacement of a 'close-up shot of buttocks,' 'side pose (partial nudity)' shots and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics 'Bahut tang kiya.'

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

