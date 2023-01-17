Directing Shah Rukh Khan is a big responsibility: 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand

By Express News Service

Addressing Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screens after four years, with his upcoming film Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand spoke about the responsibility of helming the project, in a video released by Yash Raj Films.

“Directing SRK is a responsibility and it’s even greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience,” Siddharth said.

“I am realising now, towards the end of the film into its release, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it’s somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of.”

Pathaan features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Speaking about pairing her with Khan, Siddharth said, “Just the fact that SRK and DP have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have been really successful.

It became a challenge to see how different can they look and so, our team really worked you know intricately to present them in a new way.”

Khan and Deepika have paired previously in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Siddharth added, “The fact that DP is looking different from her films and SRK is looking different from his films, automatically their pairing will look fresh. So that is the approach we took and it’s amazing, I think the audience is loving it.” Pathaan will release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars John Abraham.



Addressing Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screens after four years, with his upcoming film Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand spoke about the responsibility of helming the project, in a video released by Yash Raj Films. “Directing SRK is a responsibility and it’s even greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience,” Siddharth said. “I am realising now, towards the end of the film into its release, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it’s somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of.” Pathaan features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Speaking about pairing her with Khan, Siddharth said, “Just the fact that SRK and DP have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have been really successful. It became a challenge to see how different can they look and so, our team really worked you know intricately to present them in a new way.” Khan and Deepika have paired previously in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Siddharth added, “The fact that DP is looking different from her films and SRK is looking different from his films, automatically their pairing will look fresh. So that is the approach we took and it’s amazing, I think the audience is loving it.” Pathaan will release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars John Abraham.