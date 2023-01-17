Home Entertainment Hindi

Remake of Spanish series 'Elite' to premiere on February 3 as 'Class'

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the young adult series is set at a posh school called Hampton International where three new students from starkly different backgrounds enrol for a new term

Published: 17th January 2023 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Class', the Indian adaptation of the smash hit Spanish series 'Elite'.

A still from 'Class', the Indian adaptation of the smash hit Spanish series 'Elite'. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Class", the Indian adaptation of the smash hit Spanish series "Elite", will debut on Netflix on February 3, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the young adult series is set at a posh school called Hampton International where three new students from starkly different backgrounds enrol for a new term and shake up the status quo.

Netflix revealed the release date of the show along with its official trailer which dropped on social media on Tuesday.

"Class" features an ensemble cast of Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said "Class" is a relevant and powerful story about class divide.

"We decided to adapt the story to the Indian nuance, where a diverse set of characters from different backgrounds, grappling with an unexpected turn of events - a journey that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

"The series takes an unfiltered look at the everyday dilemmas, emotions and conflicts the youth goes through. We can't wait for our members to catch this thrilling series," she added.

It was not an easy task to develop the Indian version of "Elite", a show that enjoys a huge following across the globe, said Ahluwalia.

"I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life.

I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen," he added.

WATCH TRAILER HERE |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class Elite TV series Netflix
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp