Remake of Spanish series 'Elite' to premiere on February 3 as 'Class'

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Class", the Indian adaptation of the smash hit Spanish series "Elite", will debut on Netflix on February 3, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the young adult series is set at a posh school called Hampton International where three new students from starkly different backgrounds enrol for a new term and shake up the status quo.

Netflix revealed the release date of the show along with its official trailer which dropped on social media on Tuesday.

"Class" features an ensemble cast of Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said "Class" is a relevant and powerful story about class divide.

"We decided to adapt the story to the Indian nuance, where a diverse set of characters from different backgrounds, grappling with an unexpected turn of events - a journey that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

"The series takes an unfiltered look at the everyday dilemmas, emotions and conflicts the youth goes through. We can't wait for our members to catch this thrilling series," she added.

It was not an easy task to develop the Indian version of "Elite", a show that enjoys a huge following across the globe, said Ahluwalia.

"I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life.

I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen," he added.

WATCH TRAILER HERE |

MUMBAI: "Class", the Indian adaptation of the smash hit Spanish series "Elite", will debut on Netflix on February 3, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the young adult series is set at a posh school called Hampton International where three new students from starkly different backgrounds enrol for a new term and shake up the status quo. Netflix revealed the release date of the show along with its official trailer which dropped on social media on Tuesday. "Class" features an ensemble cast of Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw. Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said "Class" is a relevant and powerful story about class divide. "We decided to adapt the story to the Indian nuance, where a diverse set of characters from different backgrounds, grappling with an unexpected turn of events - a journey that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. "The series takes an unfiltered look at the everyday dilemmas, emotions and conflicts the youth goes through. We can't wait for our members to catch this thrilling series," she added. It was not an easy task to develop the Indian version of "Elite", a show that enjoys a huge following across the globe, said Ahluwalia. "I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen," he added. WATCH TRAILER HERE |