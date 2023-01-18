Home Entertainment Hindi

It’s a wrap for Girls Will be Girls 

The shoot of Girls Will Be Girls, the debut offering from Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s production banner, Pushing Buttons Studios, has wrapped. 

Published: 18th January 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 10:21 AM

By Express News Service

The film, which went through a 45-day schedule, was shot in Uttarakhand. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is about the life of a 16-year-old girl in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan town and how her rebellious coming of age phase is hijacked by her mother who herself never got to come of age.

Ali says, “We are so happy to announce that our first film as producers has wrapped up. The feeling is an interesting mix of jitters and excitement .. excited only because to be able to be in a position where we get to prepare stories in collaboration with a bunch of very cool and very talented people indeed. I am so proud of our actors who have out done themselves.” Richa shares, “Girls Will Be Girls is going to be a memorable film in my life because many firsts are attached to it.

It is the first film from my production house and the first film after my wedding. This is the movie that helped me evolve as an actor as well as a producer. All the cast and crew were so used to working together that it felt more like a family and we are gonna miss that.”

Girls Will Be Girls is an Indo-French co-production. The is being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films, Dolce Vita Films and Blink Digital Media.
 

