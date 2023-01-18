Home Entertainment Hindi

Tabu is back in khaki for Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, first poster out

Tabu is on a spree of cop roles. She recently played a policewoman in Kuttey and before it, she reprised her role as DIG Meera Deshmukh in one of the biggest hits of last year, Drishyam 2.

Published: 18th January 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 10:20 AM

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa

By Express News Service

Now, she is back again in khaki for Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. A 30-second clip shows Tabu sporting a gun, wearing shades, and looking badass. “Ek chattan, sau shaitan” (One mountain, hundred devils) reads the text in the video.

The video begins with her saying, “Aaj raat ya toh woh hume dhund lega, ya hum ussey” (Tonight, either we will find him, or he will find us) as the pulsating background music kicks in. Bholaa is directed by Ajay Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as U, Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and last year’s Runway 34.

Bholaa is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.  Ajay and Tabu have previously starred in movies such as Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019) and Drishyam 2 (2022).

