Ali Fazal’s next titled 'The Underbug'

However, an eerie presence in the house haunts the men to the edge of sanity.

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Ali Fazal will next be seen in The Underbug, a psychological thriller film set to premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, The Underbug stars Ali and Hussain Dalal in the lead roles. The story revolves around two individuals, X and Y, who encounter each other on Independence Day as they take refuge in an abandoned house. However, an eerie presence in the house haunts the men to the edge of sanity.

The film has been officially selected for the upcoming edition of the Slamdance Film Festival, which is set to take place Jan 20-26 in person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah and virtually between 23-29 January.The Underbug was shot during the lockdowns in late 2020 and is currently in post-production. The film was extensively shot in one house in the interiors of Maharashtra.

Talking about the film, Ali said, “It’s unlike any other film I have ever done in my career so far. The film was shot under confusing circumstances at a time in my life which was already a test of patience and an emotional turmoil right in the middle of the pandemic. The hardest part was to gain the weight and the heaviness that was required for this character as the two characters are visually poles apart. Yes it’s harder to gain weight when you’re fit. The script was a collaboration of sorts between the actors and the writers and our director. For that matter even our DOP whose eyes and lenses were totally in sync with the story we all were trying to tell.”

