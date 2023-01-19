Karisma Kapoor’s 'Brown' to be part of Berlin Market Selects 2023

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s neo-noir series Brown will be a part of Berlin Market Selects 2023—the only Indian web show in the film market at the Berlin International Film Festival. Directed by Abhinay Deo, Brown (inset) is a police procedural following the story of Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt.

The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. Karisma is joined by the cast including Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, veteran actor Helen, and KK Raina. Karisma said, “I am extremely happy to be a part of Brown and working with such a fantastic director Abhinay Deo, and Zee Studios who have backed such fabulous content. Playing the role of Rita Brown has been intriguing and creatively satisfying, to say the least. Super excited that Brown has been chosen on an international platform, the Berlinale Series Market Select.” The Berlinale Series Market (February 20-22, 2023) has returned in its third edition under the label Berlinale Series Market Selects. It includes a total of 16 titles from five continents, among them Chile, South Africa, Israel, Belgium, Lithuania and India, as well as two German productions.

