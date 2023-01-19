Home Entertainment Hindi

Karisma Kapoor’s 'Brown' to be part of Berlin Market Selects 2023

The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s neo-noir series Brown will be a part of Berlin Market Selects 2023—the only Indian web show in the film market at the Berlin International Film Festival. Directed by Abhinay Deo, Brown (inset) is a police procedural following the story of Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt.

The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. Karisma is joined by the cast including Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, veteran actor Helen, and KK Raina. Karisma said, “I am extremely happy to be a part of Brown and working with such a fantastic director Abhinay Deo, and Zee Studios who have backed such fabulous content. Playing the role of Rita Brown has been intriguing and creatively satisfying, to say the least. Super excited that Brown has been chosen on an international platform, the Berlinale Series Market Select.” The Berlinale Series Market (February 20-22, 2023) has returned in its third edition under the label Berlinale Series Market Selects. It includes a total of 16 titles from five continents, among them Chile, South Africa, Israel, Belgium, Lithuania and India, as well as two German productions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karisma Kapoor Berlin Market Selects 2023 Brown
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp