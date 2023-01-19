Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan' advance booking to begin on January 20

By Express News Service

The advance booking of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in India will begin on January 20, just five days before the film’s release.

However, the advance booking for the film in other countries has already begun. As per Connect FM’s Faridoon Shahryar, Germany opened the advance booking a month ago and so far Pathaan has already crossed the lifetime collection of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2.

SRK’s 2015 release Dilwale got the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in Germany with €142,983, as per Pinkvilla, and the publication suggested that Pathaan might break that record. They added that the film might collect €300,000 in the country during the opening weekend.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE) too, Pathaan got a strong opening. Previously, it was SRK’s 2017 film Raees that opened with $350,000 in the UAE, which remains the highest opening day figure for a Bollywood film on a working day.

Pinkvilla also reported that in Australia, the film might benefit from Australia Day (also on January 26) and the film might collect A$300 during the extended long weekend. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

