Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan' advance booking to begin on January 20

The film is getting good responses on advance bookings in Germany and UAE

Published: 19th January 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Pathaan'

By Express News Service

The advance booking of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in India will begin on January 20, just five days before the film’s release.

However, the advance booking for the film in other countries has already begun. As per Connect FM’s Faridoon Shahryar, Germany opened the advance booking a month ago and so far Pathaan has already crossed the lifetime collection of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2.

SRK’s 2015 release Dilwale got the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in Germany with €142,983, as per Pinkvilla, and the publication suggested that Pathaan might break that record. They added that the film might collect €300,000 in the country during the opening weekend.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE) too, Pathaan got a strong opening. Previously, it was SRK’s 2017 film Raees that opened with $350,000 in the UAE, which remains the highest opening day figure for a Bollywood film on a working day.

Pinkvilla also reported that in Australia, the film might benefit from Australia Day (also on January 26) and the film might collect A$300 during the extended long weekend. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp