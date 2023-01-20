Anurag Kashyap explores love in Gen Z drama starring Alaya F

Kartik Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is back at decoding modern love. The trailer of his Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat dropped on Thursday. The film stars Alaya F and marks the debut of Karan Mehta, who will be seen in a double role. Alaya plays a schoolgirl who resides in Dalhousie and is obsessed with Sameer aka DJ Mohabbat (Karan). She also has a suitor Yaqub (also Karan). DJ Mohabbat is coming to perform “in the mountains” and Alaya wishes to meet him.

Yaqub offers help and the two develop a bond. But this inter-religious relationship might prove detrimental for the lovebirds as families get irked. The film is a look at “modern-day young relationships and their exploration in a world plagued with prejudices...” Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat—it premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival—has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate and is all set to hit cinemas on February 3.

