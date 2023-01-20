Anurag Kashyap explores love in Gen Z drama starring Alaya F

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is back at decoding modern love. The trailer of his Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat dropped on Thursday. The film stars Alaya F and marks the debut of Karan Mehta, who will be seen in a double role. Alaya plays a schoolgirl who resides in Dalhousie and is obsessed with Sameer aka DJ Mohabbat (Karan). She also has a suitor Yaqub (also Karan). DJ Mohabbat is coming to perform “in the mountains” and Alaya wishes to meet him.
Yaqub offers help and the two develop a bond. But this inter-religious relationship might prove detrimental for the lovebirds as families get irked. The film is a look at “modern-day young relationships and their exploration in a world plagued with prejudices...” Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat—it premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival—has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate and is all set to hit cinemas on February 3.