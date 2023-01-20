Home Entertainment Hindi

'RRR' misses out at 2023 BAFTA nominations

The movie was in the longlist for the 'film not in English language' category but couldn't find a spot in the segment final five nominees list.

Published: 20th January 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

NaatuNaatu-RRR-GoldenGlobes

'Naatu Naatu', the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', danced its way to the best original song-motion picture win at the Golden Globes. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" on Thursday failed to make the cut in the final nominations for the 2023 BAFTA awards.

The movie was in the longlist for the 'film not in English language' category but couldn't find a spot in the segment final five nominees list.

The final nominees of the category were "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Argentina, 1985", "Corsage", "Decision To Leave", and "The Quiet Girl".

The BAFTA snub comes as a rare miss for the film which earlier this month bagged a Golden Globe for best original song for the Telugu track "Naatu Naatu" and Critics Choice Awards for best foreign language film and best song.

"RRR" , a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries "Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) " in the 1920s.

The 2023 BAFTA award ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

The organisers on Thursday unveiled the final nominees for 24 categories, including best film, cinematography, casting, documentary, film not in English language and documentary feature film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BAFTA RRR Rajamouli
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp