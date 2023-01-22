Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff start filming for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Vashu Bhagnani said he is elated to return with his "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" franchise after 25 years.

Published: 22nd January 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Producer Jackky Bhagnani, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and director Ali Abbas Zafar at an event for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have started shooting for their upcoming action entertainer "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", backed by Pooja Entertainment.

The film, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

Kumar, Shroff and producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani announced the commencement of the film's shoot on Instagram.

"A film I've been most eager to start #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Adding to my adrenaline rush is my Chote @tigerjackieshroff," Kumar wrote.

"And the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today," posted Shroff.

Vashu Bhagnani said he is elated to return with his "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" franchise after 25 years.

"It was special then and it is even more special now with two exceptional superstars leading the title," he posted alongside the team's photograph.

The original "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, was released in 1998. David Dhawan directed the comedy-drama backed by Pooja Entertainment.

Jackky Bhagnani said the upcoming movie is their "biggest and most ambitious project".

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is scheduled to be released on Christmas this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ali Abbas Zafar Prithviraj Sukumaran Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Jackky Bhagnani
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp