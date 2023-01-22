Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

Home Entertainment Hindi

Shanaya also revealed a peek of Kendall engaging in a conversation with some other guest from a table behind her.

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:08 PM

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor recently attended a party in Dubai where Kendall Jenner was also present.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor recently attended a party in Dubai where Kendall Jenner was also present. They also clicked a picture with the supermodel.

Suhana looked glamorous in a light pink dress while Shanaya oozed charm in a red dress. On the other hand, Kendall brought her fashion A-game to the event in an olive green dress, which she paired with latex gloves.

Shanaya also revealed a peek of Kendall engaging in a conversation with some other guest from a table behind her. She posted it on her Instagram Stories with the caption "fun" and an emoji.

Suhana recently wrapped her upcoming movie 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

'The Archies' marks not only the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana but also Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the project.

Shanaya, on the other hand, is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit.

The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 

