Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut wraps up filming 'Emergency'

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently announced that she has wrapped up filming for her upcoming drama Emergency.  

Published: 23rd January 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Kangana Ranaut wrapping up her upcoming drama 'Emergency.' (Photo | Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Actor Kangana Ranaut wrapping up her upcoming drama 'Emergency.' (Photo | Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

By Aswin Devan
Express News Service

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently announced that she has wrapped up filming for her upcoming drama Emergency. The film will mark her debut as a solo director and also features the actor as the former prime minister Indira Gandhi, showcasing her tenure during the 1970s. 

The actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film and penned a lengthy note about her experience.

"As I wrap Emergency as an actor today, a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion. It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it," the actor wrote. Kangana also revealed that she had to mortgage all her property to make the film. The actor added that how she was on a low blood cell count, one of the aftermaths of suffering dengue, during the initial shoot schedule of the film.  

Written and directed by Kangana, the film is billed as the story of the political history of India. Emergency also features actors Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade and Vishak Nair.

Noted writer Ritesh Shah (Pink) has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film. A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emergency Kangana Rananut Indira Gandhi
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp