Kangana Ranaut wraps up filming 'Emergency'

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently announced that she has wrapped up filming for her upcoming drama Emergency. The film will mark her debut as a solo director and also features the actor as the former prime minister Indira Gandhi, showcasing her tenure during the 1970s.

The actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film and penned a lengthy note about her experience.

"As I wrap Emergency as an actor today, a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion. It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it," the actor wrote. Kangana also revealed that she had to mortgage all her property to make the film. The actor added that how she was on a low blood cell count, one of the aftermaths of suffering dengue, during the initial shoot schedule of the film.

Written and directed by Kangana, the film is billed as the story of the political history of India. Emergency also features actors Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade and Vishak Nair.

Noted writer Ritesh Shah (Pink) has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film. A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana.

