'Pathaan' adds 300 shows over unprecedented demand: Taran Adarsh

The addition of 300 shows now takes the total screen count of the Siddharth Anand directorial to over 8,000 screens across the globe, making 'Pathaan' one of the widest Hindi releases of all time.

Published: 25th January 2023 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Fans of Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan offer cake to the actor through his photograph as they celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', in Kolkata, (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which released with much fanfare on Tuesday, has added 300 more screens due to high demand, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In a post on Twitter, the Mumbai-based industry expert said exhibitors decided to increase the screen count of the spy thriller right after the "unprecedented" response to first show of the film.

"UNPRECEDENTED: 'PATHAAN' SHOWS INCREASED, SCREEN COUNT ALL-TIME HIGHEST [HINDI] - #Pathaan has taken #BO by storm… 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show (sic)," Adarsh wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

The addition of 300 shows now takes the total screen count of the Siddharth Anand directorial to over 8,000 screens across the globe, making 'Pathaan' one of the widest Hindi releases of all time.

"Total screen count now is 8,000 screens *worldwide*--- #India: 5,500 screens, #Overseas: 2,500 screens," the trade expert further said in his post.

ALSO READ | Right-wing groups protest against 'Pathaan' in MP; morning shows cancelled in some theatres

Also released in Tamil and Telugu, 'Pathaan' is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and features the country's biggest superstars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film follows the titular spy Pathaan who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by John's Jim, from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It marks the return of Shah Rukh on the big screen after over four years.

Till Tuesday, 'Pathaan' sold with 4.19 lakh tickets sold in advance booking reflecting 80 per cent occupancy on day one, even for early morning shows beginning at 6 am or 7 am, said industry insiders.

The movie, which has a guest appearance by Salman Khan as fellow spy Tiger under the Yash Raj Films franchise, is expected to earn between Rs 45-50 crore on the opening day signalling the much-needed revival of the Hindi film exhibition industry which struggled with a series of flops in 2022.

